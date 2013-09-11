New Market Research Report: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Singapore

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Singapore", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Current value sales of AFH products grew by 5% in 2012 to reach S$98 million. This growth matches the review period CAGR. The opening of shopping malls, such as JCube in Jurong and Star Vista in Buona Vista, office buildings and restaurants and cafes boosted sales in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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