New Market Research Report: Bahrain Shipping Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Things are looking up for the Bahraini shipping sector. The Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) is seeing volumes rise on the back of the massive hike in demand at Saudi Arabian ports. The consumer demand story also bodes well for domestic demand over the medium term, while the Port of Mina Salman could see tonnage volumes rise due to a house-building programme underway in the Kingdom.
Headline Industry Data
- Growth in Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) total tonnage throughput forecast at 7.4% in 2013, with average annual growth forecast at 6.0% between 2013 and 2017.
- Growth in KBSP container throughput forecast at 6.6% in 2013, with average annual growth of 6.0% over our forecast period.
- Real growth in total trade forecast at 9.0% in 2013 and to average 5.2% over the medium term.
Key Industry Trends
Efficiency Helped Carrier At Bahrain Says APM Terminals: Netherlands-based port operator APM Terminals said in September that its Bahrain hub Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) efficiently managed a short notice call by Korean ocean carrier NYK Lines.
New 'Seabridge' Offers Hope For KBSP: BMI believes that a new strategy to be implemented by the Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) in Bahrain could help the facility begin to realise its transhipment aims. A new 'seabridge' feeder service to connect the port with the Saudi Arabian port city of Jubail could offer upside risk to our throughput forecasts over the medium term.
GAC Bahrain Receives Integrated Management Certification: Bahraini shipping company GAC Bahrain announced in December that it has received an integrated management certification. GAC Bahrain is the first Bahraini company to receive the certification, which includes the awarding of ISO 9001:2008 (quality management system); ISO 14001:2004 (environmental management system); and OHSAS 18001:2007 (occupational health and safety management system).
