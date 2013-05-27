New Market Research Report: Bahrain Shipping Report Q2 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Bahrain Shipping Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Things are looking up for the Bahraini shipping sector. The Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) is seeing volumes rise on the back of the massive hike in demand at Saudi Arabian ports. The consumer demand story also bodes well for domestic demand over the medium term, while the Port of Mina Salman could see tonnage volumes rise due to a house-building programme underway in the Kingdom.
Headline Industry Data
- Growth in Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) total tonnage throughput forecast at 7.4% in 2013, with average annual growth forecast at 6.4% between 2013 and 2017.
- Growth in KBSP container throughput forecast at 6.6% in 2013, with average annual growth of 6.0% over our forecast period.
- Real growth in total trade forecast at 9.0% in 2013 and to average 5.2% over the medium term.
Key Industry Trends
Strong Throughput Growth In 2012: Throughput results for Bahrain's Khalifa bin Salman Port (KBSP) have been released, showing a strong 11% increase in box throughput. The port benefitted from congestion at Saudi Arabian ports, in particular Dammam.
GAC Bahrain TRACE-Certified: In February it was announced that GAC Bahrain, the shipping and logistics company, had had its commitment to ethical business practices confirmed when it was given its TRACE International certificate
