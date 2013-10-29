New Market Research Report: Bath and Shower in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Bath and Shower in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- There were rising signs of maturity across the major bath and shower categories in 2012. While current value growth remained healthy at 7%, this was lower than the review period CAGR of 10%. Volume growth also slowed dramatically in major areas, dropping from a 7% review period CAGR in bar soap to just 5% growth in 2012, while body wash/shower gel dropped from a review period volume CAGR of 9% to just a 5% gain in 2012. This slowdown in growth was furthermore not linked to the economic downturn...
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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