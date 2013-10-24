New Market Research Report: Better for You Packaged Food in China

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Better For You Packaged Food in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- In 2012, BFY packaged food continued to become popular among Chinese consumers with double digit growth. In China, although the living conditions improved gradually, many consumers have health problems such as diabetes, high cholesterol etc. They therefore wanted to keep healthy through adjusting their eating habits. For example, consumers who were used to purchase sugarised gum now chose sugar-free gum instead. This helped consumers avoid tooth decay. After several years' consumer education,...
Euromonitor International's Better For You Packaged Food in China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: BFY Reduced Carb Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Fat Packaged Food, BFY Reduced Salt Food, BFY Reduced Sugar Packaged Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in India
- Packaged Food in Norway
- Better For You Packaged Food in Bulgaria
- Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China
- Packaged Food in Thailand
- Better For You Packaged Food in Argentina
- Better For You Packaged Food in the US
- Packaged Food in Sweden
- Packaged Food in Indonesia
- Packaged Food in France