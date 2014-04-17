New Software research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Big Data represents a collection of data sets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using on-hand database management tool. It is also unstructured, meaning that it is not tabulated, correlated, etc. (e.g. it does not have a pre-defined data model or is not organized in a pre-defined manner).
Big Data technologies enable organizations to handle huge datasets and generate information/insights from them with minimal delay time (sometimes in real-time).
Leading companies in Big Data are the already making great strides and will surely represent the forbearers of many great solutions yet to come.
Companies evaluated in this report* include:
- 1010data
- Cloudera
- Hortonworks
- NetApp
- Tableau
For each company evaluated in this report we include the following:
- Company Overview
- Offering Analysis
- Strategies and Plans
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships and Alliances
- Financial and Operational Review
- Key Contract Wins Assessment
- Analysis and Conclusions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
*Note: Mind Commerce plans to evaluate additional companies in Big Data (look for similar reports).
Target Audience:
- Big Data and analytics companies
- Data as a Service (DaaS) companies
- Cloud-based service providers of all types
- Data processing and management companies
- Application Programmer Interface (API) companies
- Public investment organizations including investment banks
- Private investment including hedge funds and private equity
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