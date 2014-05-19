Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Biodegradable Packaging Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Biodegradable Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Plastic and Paper), Applications (Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceuticals Packaging, Personal & Home Care Packaging, and Others) & by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019
Packaging is one of the largest industry sectors in the world, worth several billions. Biodegradable packaging represents a meager percentage of this colossal market. The global biodegradablepackaging industry has seen a shift in paradigm and has now moved towards efficient and advanced packaging. About a decade ago, biodegradable packaging market was not considered to be one of any real significance. But recently, biodegradable packaging has quickly become an essential part of the global packaging marketaiding to the ever increasing consumer awareness and importance of eco-friendly substitutes. Major manufacturers of packaging are now looking to differentiate their products from those of their competitors by providing best possible biodegradable packaging products as per consumer demands. The demand for biodegradable packaging is increasing and will continue to increase as the companies utilize packaging like a medium to protect and promote the safety of the environment along with their products.
The biodegradable packaging report analyzes the biodegradable packaging market by type of packaging and applications, globally and regionally. The report familiarizes the industry players with the market trends, opportunities, drivers, and challenges. This report identifies the factors driving or inhibiting the growth of each segment to support its analysis of market trends and forecasts. In addition to the market size, data trends, and forecasts, the report also highlights the key market opportunities for the stakeholders and draws a competitive landscape in which the key market developments of the top companies in the market are profiled.
The global biodegradable plastic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.05% from 2013 to 2019 to reach a value of $8,415.20million. Due to increasing degree of consumer awareness, and generic and contract manufacturing activities in Europe and North America, the developed geographies are expected to register maximum growth.
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