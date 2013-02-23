New Market Research Report: Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (BJCT) - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (Bioject) is a medical device company engaged in developing the world's leading technology for needle-free injection of liquid medications. It operates in a single reportable segment, the development of needle-free injection systems. This segment is further categorized into three product lines, namely, Biojector 2000, Spring Powered and Vial Adapters. The company's systems are designed to deliver injected medications comfortably, accurately, and quickly without using a needle. Bioject's research and development (R&D) activities are principally focused on the development of DNA-based vaccines and medications. It classifies its geographical operations in two regions namely, the US and all other countries. The company is headquartered in Oregon, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
