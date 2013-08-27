New Market Research Report: Bosnia-Herzegovina Telecommunications Report Q4 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The Bosnian telecoms market is undergoing a period of transition as the regulator increases competition in the mobile market via mobile number portability, MVNO access and ending historical concessions. Meanwhile, consolidation of smaller players in the wireline market is presenting stronger competition to the three regional incumbents. Wireless data services are becoming more established, with operators extending investment outside their historical concession areas. There is also the prospect of the privatisation of some of the state holdings in the sector, with reported interest from major telecoms groups in the region. These developments are ushering in a brighter era for the market, which in 2013 still remains a laggard in the region in terms of service penetration for mobile and broadband, with relatively high prices and little progress on VAS.
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Key Data
- We upgraded our forecast for broadband subscription growth in Bosnia this quarter, based on revised historical data for both fixed and dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions. We now estimate a total of 601,300 broadband subscriptions at the end of 2012, up 14.7% y-o-y.
- Mobile subscriptions increased by 5.4% in 2012 to 3.352mn; however, on the basis of operator results from Telekom Srpske for Q113 that showed a net loss of 77,000, we consider an uncertainty about the growth trajectory for 2013.
- Data from the regulator, CRA, showed Bosnia's fixed-line market to have declined faster in 2012 compared to 2011, with the rate of decline accelerating to 9.8% from 4.5% in 2011.
Key Trends & Developments
Consolidation continued to be a prominent trend in the wireline market in 2013 as Telemach announced the March 2013 acquisition of Art-Net, which operates cable services in the cities of Kiseljak, Vitez, Travnik and Busovaca. Telemach stated its intention to upgrade and expand the Art-Net network. This acquisition followed the move in December 2012 by Mid Europa Partners to merge Serbia Broadband with Telemach Group to create an entity with strong pay-TV presence, as well as high-capacity broadband, fixed voice and mobile MVNO services.
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