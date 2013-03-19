New Market Research Report: Brazil Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- BMI View: Brazil's high mobile penetration rate shows little sign of causing a slowdown in subscriber acquisitions. With MVNOs set to enter the market in 2013 and operators pushing into rural areas, there are pressures on the performances of the operators. BMI notes that the downward forces on ARPU and revenues are increasingly strong as new subscribers will be from lower income strata. Mobile broadband has potential but Brazil's fixed broadband providers have proved resilient and continue to add strong numbers of new subscribers each quarter.
Key Data
- M2M connections were reached 6.3mn in Q312, highlighting the growth in operator revenues from alternative sources. This is just a fraction of the consumer market which reached 258.9mn connections in September 2012.
- 3G subscriptions accounted for just under a fifth of the market's total in Q312, with the rate of growth slowing notably in 2012.
- Pay-TV subscriptions continue to expand as America Movil merged its Embratel and Net Servicos operations with mobile unit Claro.
Key Trends And Developments
- Push-to-talk operator Nextel gained approval for its plans to acquire Unicel operations, a small operator with infrastructure located in Sao Paulo. The operator has a strong presence in the region and continues to build up its position in Brazil. An established brand will help the operator become a larger player in the market. However, Nextel's strategy elsewhere in the region suggests it is not likely to be a major challenger to the country's big four operators.
- Alternative services to traditional voice and data are increasingly on operators' radars. Claro and Bradesco announced a joint venture to promote a prepaid debit card that is controlled on mobile handsets. BMI sees great potential for mobile banking services in Brazil as there is a large proportion of the population that has not access to traditional banking services.
- Operators are gearing up for initial LTE launches. Vivo, Claro and Oi all announced plans to begin offering services in the country's largest and wealthiest cities. Operators are keen to have coverage in cities that will be hosting major sporting events in 2014 and 2016 as well as capture the growing interest in high speed mobile broadband.
