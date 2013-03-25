New Market Research Report: Breakfast Cereals in Latvia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Breakfast Cereals in Latvia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- In 2012 the overall pace of life in Latvia increased, partly owing to gradual economic recovery, leading to a reduction in the unemployment rate. People have less free time; therefore, they search for products, allowing them to economise the time spent on cooking and eating the meal. That prevents breakfast cereals from declining in retail volume terms. Additionally, there is traditional demand for unprocessed cereals, such as buckwheat, oat flakes, semolina and millet porridge, which are of...
Euromonitor International's Breakfast Cereals in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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