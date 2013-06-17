New Market Research Report: Bulgaria Shipping Report Q2 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Bulgaria Shipping Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- BMI have become a little more optimistic about Bulgaria's economic outlook over the last three months. We have revised up our estimate for 2012 GDP growth to 0.4% (from 0.1% previously) and we are now forecasting GDP expansion of 1.5% in 2013. The change reflects a better-than-expected performance in H212, the emergence of what looks like a modest recovery in the eurozone, and domestic factors such as a more expansive fiscal policy ahead of parliamentary elections due in mid-2013. On the external front we expect export growth to accelerate to 5.4% in 2013 as the eurozone returns to growth. Although import growth will also pick up somewhat in response to the pickup in investment, this will be offset by the better export performance.
We are expecting positive growth in tonnage and box throughput in the Port of Varna this year, at fasterthan- GDP levels. Over the medium term, plans to concession the port's container operations offer upside risk to our forecast of a steady recovery, but we highlight that there has not yet been any interest and currently the country's privatisation drive is centred instead on concessioning ports on Bulgaria's part of the Danube River.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The country's inland waterways play a major role in Bulgaria's freight transport sector. In 2011 (last historic data) Bulgaria's inland waterways handled the second-largest amount of freight after road and so far seven of the country's Danube ports have been concessioned out of a total of 12 that are due to be tendered.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Port of Varna tonnage throughput forecast to grow 7.7%; over the medium term (to 2017) we project an average annual increase also at the 6.1% level.
- 2013 Port of Varna container throughput forecast to grow 6.9%; over the medium term we project a 5.9% average annual increase.
- 2013 total trade growth forecast at 5.0%.
Key Industry Trends
Port Invest Wins Port Terminal Lom Concession
Port Invest, a subsidiary of Bulgarian River Shipping (BRS) was selected as the winner of a 35-year concession to operate Port Terminal Lom. Port Invest committed itself to invest BGN22.43mn (US $15.26mn) in the facility. The new concessionaire said its aim was to turn Lom into a highly competitive and modern river port. A minimum of BGN6.377mn would be invested in the first four years. The initial target was for the facility to handle 480,000 tonnes of cargo per annum, as well as 1,800 passengers. It was also announced that Sviloza TPP had won a 35-year concession to operate the Vidin-South port terminal with a pledge to invest BGN7.1mn (US$4.75mn) in the facility. Of this BGN5.7mn (US$3.81mn) would be committed within the first 10 years of the concession.
New Port Projects: Only 'Class A' Investors Need Apply
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Shipping Report Q3 2013
- China Shipping Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Nigeria Shipping Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Egypt Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Poland Shipping Report Q2 2013
- Canada Shipping Report Q3 2013
- Argentina Shipping Report Q3 2013