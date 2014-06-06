Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Business and Management Consultancies in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Business and management consultancy services market sees 1% CAGR over 2007-2012 as growth hindered by diminished corporate spending on such services during global financial crisis. Over 2007-2012 industry sees average annual growth of 2% to reach SR2 billion in latter year, mostly due to management of holding companies, which accounts for 56% of turnover. Stable profit margin, standing at 45% of turnover in 2012, encourages new entities to enter the industry. Industry rather fragmented, served by more than 700 entities, with five leading players generating only 14% of revenue. Kingdom's industry of business and management consultancies expected to see 3% CAGR over 2013-2018, driven by strong economic growth and liberalisation of domestic markets.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Business and Management Consultancies in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7414. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Business and Management Consultancies in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7414 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Financial Management, Management of Holding Companies, Other Business and Management Consultancy, Public Relations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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