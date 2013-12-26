New Market Research Report: Butter & Yellow Fats in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Butter & Yellow fats in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Butter & Yellow fats in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all butter, ghee and margarine & spread consumption including table and cooking. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Butter & Yellow fats in South Korea is given in KRW and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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