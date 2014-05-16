New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The European Commission accepted two health claims for melatonin in May 2012: melatonin helps to relieve jet lag and that it reduces the time it takes to fall asleep. This led to an explosion of new melatonin products from various manufacturers translating into double-digit growth of calming and sleeping in 2013. There was still, however, confusion on the classification of melatonin products on the market. At the time of writing, (the latter half of 2013), the Finnish Medicines Agency (FIMEA)...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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