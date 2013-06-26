New Market Research Report: Cambodia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013

New Construction market report from Business Monitor International: "Cambodia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- The Cambodian economy expanded by 7.3% in 2012 according to a statement made by Prime Minister Hun Sen, driven by agriculture, tourism, garment exports and construction. The country's current growth boom is attracting interest from luxury brands, and we believe that the medium-term outlook for the consumer is bright. However, a sharp downturn in loan growth, from its current break-neck pace, should see real GDP growth fall to 6.0% in 2013.
