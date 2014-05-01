New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- We do not expect major growth in the value of Canada's food and drink markets over the short term, partly on account of their maturity and partly due to the expectations that Canadian households will continue to face deleveraging, which is likely to hold back discretionary spending. The big challenge for private consumption growth in the next two to three years is the daunting level of private debt that has continued to build up in the past five years. Nevertheless, opportunities continue to be presented by trends such as increased health consciousness and the receptiveness of consumers to innovation and marketing. Busy lifestyles and an increasing number of working women will promote sales of convenient, easy-toprepare products.
Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +0.78% year-on-year (y-o-y); forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2014 to 2018 = +1.15%;
- 2013 alcoholic drink sales growth = +2.35% y-o-y; forecast CAGR 2014 to 2018 = +5.03%;
- 2013 soft drink sales growth = +2.89% y-o-y; forecast CAGR 2014 to 2018 = +3.97%;
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +2.70% y-o-y; forecast CAGR 2014 to 2018 = +2.72%.
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Key Industry Trends And Developments
Saputo In Market For International Acquisitions: Saputo, one of the top 10 largest dairy companies in the world by sales and Canada's biggest, has indicated it will continue its aggressive acquisition strategy. In our view, Saputo will likely concentrate on expansion within key Latin American regions such as Brazil and Argentina, along with new interests in Asia following its acquisition of a majority stake in early 2014 in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter.
Cott Considers Alternatives: In early 2014 the world's largest private label beverage producer Cott confirmed that it is 'evaluating certain strategic alternatives', noting that all options are being considered. The company will be examining whether there are options available that would 'either complement its strategy of organic growth and growth through diversification or otherwise enhance shareholder value.' Cott has hired Credit Suisse to help with the process.
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