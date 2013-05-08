New Market Research Report: Canada Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Canada's mobile market continues to show slow but steady growth, with penetration as low as 77.4% and deployments of LTE technology, this trend is likely to continue. Unlike other developed markets, ARPU growth was reported throughout much of 2012, with the Q412 figure up at least CAD2 y-o-y among the three major operators. An increase is good news for operators across the board as costly investments in next-generation networks are ongoing and Canada's good economic outlook is also positive for operators in the market, suggesting ARPUs could continue to grow or at least stabilise. The news also bodes well for content providers and fixed broadband operators trying to encourage greater growth in services.
Key Data
- Announcements for the 700MHz spectrum auction were made, with a cap for larger operators to ensure access for smaller carriers.
- Launches of LTE and higher speed 3G will help push 3G and 4G to account for around two-thirds of all mobile subscriptions by the end of our forecast period. Operators continued their expansion of 4G coverage throughout the quarter.
- Fixed-line voice services continue to diminish in terms of operator revenues and will continue to negatively impact operator bottom lines in the medium term.
Key Trends & Developments
Several operators upgraded their networks to LTE or 3G+ services, offering subscribers higher speed mobile data services. BMI believes this will drive ARPUs, which increased in Q212 and Q312. Eastlink, Rogers, Mobilicity, SaskTel and MTS made announcements about network upgrades and expansions in Q412.
UK-based MVNO Lycamobile is planning to launch its low-cost international mobile services in Canada, reports the Globe and Mail. The operator, which is in discussions with several Canadian wireless firms, will target immigrants and other ethnic consumers who regularly talk and text with family and friends living overseas. The operator aimed to roll out its services in late 2012, although this has not yet been achieved at the time of writing. Initially, it will offer unlimited and pay-as-you-go plans and target major urban centres, such as Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
