New Market Research Report: Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Mexico

Fast Market Research recommends "Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Unit volume of canned/preserved food packaging grew by slightly over 2% in 2012 to reach 2.2 billion. This growth rate may not look particularly dynamic but this is because this industry has a long-standing presence in Mexico, with consumers across the whole income spectrum being familiar with these products and thus having a strong penetration in the market. Growth of canned/preserved food in 2012 resulted from ongoing hectic lifestyles, which require practical meal solutions as people spend...
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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