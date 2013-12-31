New Market Research Report: Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Taiwan

Fast Market Research recommends "Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Taiwan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Due to the large eating-out population and a significant proportion of young Taiwanese people having little time or the skill to cook, canned/preserved ready meals are very appealing. Although this product type has been present in the Taiwan market for decades, in recent years manufacturers have been introducing Western alongside a wider range of local food options into their canned/preserved ready meal portfolios. This in turn has pushed healthy growth of flexible packaging.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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