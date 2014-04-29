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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Carbohydrase Market by Applications (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Others), by Type (Amylases, Cellulases, and Others), Source (Microorganisms, Animals, and Plants) and by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
Enzymes, used as processing aids, are the key differentiation factors for industrial manufacturers and a great source of product innovation and differentiation. The market for carbohydrase is expected to experience a growth of 6.6% from 2013 to 2019. The estimation is a result of regular research and developments in the industry, with widening application of carbohydrases, which are mainly involved in the conversion of carbohydrates to simple sugars.
Carbohydrase has major applications within the food and beverage industry, in dairy, baking, alcohol production, brewing and others, thus making it the type of food and beverages enzyme having the widest usage. China and the U.S. are important players in this market due to the extensive demand in industries.
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The segments of the carbohydrase market include geography, applications, types and sources. The market includes the applications such as food & beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. All functions of carbohydrases in every application have been considered in the study and the market has been segmented based on the same. The growth rate of carbohydrases may go higher in the next five years with regular research and development in the field, and with the launch of new products that have different applications.
FIGURE-1
CARBOHYDRASES MARKET SIZE, BY GEOGRAPHY 2013-2019 ($MILLION)
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