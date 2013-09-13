New Market Research Report: Carbonates in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Growth of slightly more than 2% in total carbonates volume sales in 2012 was a significant improvement on the decline of 1% recorded the previous year. The 2011 decline was partly due to the stabilisation of demand in the category after inflated volume growth in 2010, the year of the FIFA World Cup, though it was also attributable to the lingering effects of the economic downturn. In 2012, however, total carbonates volume sales were bolstered by continued economic improvements in South Africa,...
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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