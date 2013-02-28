New Market Research Report: Cat Food in Germany

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- As in 2010 and 2011, cat treats is expected to be part of the best performing categories in cat food in Germany in 2012, posting value growth of 5% and volume growth of 4%. The main reason for this is the ageing population in Germany. Older people are likely to choose a cat rather than a dog because cats are easier to care for.
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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