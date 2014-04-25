New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cat Food in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In 2013, retail sales of cat food are expected to grow by 11% in current value terms and 4% in volume terms to reach Mx$6.1 billion and 123,000 tonnes. These growth rates are somewhat than those recorded in 2012, as the market is now growing from a larger base. With the adoption of urban lifestyles, small households are becoming common as more people live in apartments. Cats appeal to such households as it is believed they are better able to live in smaller areas and remain alone for long...
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cat Food in South Korea
- Cat Food in China
- Cat Food in Slovakia
- Cat Food in Japan
- Cat Food in Denmark
- Cat Food in Israel
- Cat Food in Russia
- Cat Food in Italy
- Cat Food in Greece
- Cat Food in Thailand