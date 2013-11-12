New Market Research Report: CenturyLink, Inc. (Formerly CenturyTel, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Fast Market Research recommends "CenturyLink, Inc. (formerly CenturyTel, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available