New Market Research Report: Ceramic Tiles Market in India 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- The Ceramic Tile Market in India is showing remarkable growth owing to the booming real estate sector along with the rising disposable income of the consumers. Consumers are becoming style conscious and this aesthetic sense of the consumers is leading to its increased consumption. Moreover, the user industries of ceramic tiles are also growing steadily due to its price competitiveness compared to marble leading to its increased demand from these sectors. This is further aided with the availability of ceramic tiles in various designs and different price slabs at various retail points along with the increased per capita income amongst the consumers. All these factors are indicating towards the bright future of Indian ceramic tiles industry in the coming years.
The report begins with an introduction, classifying the ceramic tiles into wall tiles, floor tiles, vitrified tiles and industrial tiles. Then there is a brief evolution history of ceramic tiles and lastly the manufacturing procedures of ceramic tiles.
The Market Overview section provides a brief snapshot of the global and Indian ceramic tiles market. To begin with, it shows the global market size of ceramic tiles along with the globally top six major player's production volume .After that there is details of the market size and growth of ceramic tiles market in India. The market share of organized and unorganized players is also shown. Subsequently a brief overview followed by market share of major players is demonstrated. Then a brief overview of the zone wise demand and supply of the ceramic tiles in India is provided. A special mention of the ceramic tiles hub of Gujarat, Morbi is also there. Afterward, price wise we categorized the Indian ceramic tiles market.
ICCTAS section illustrates the role of the Indian Council of Ceramic Tiles and Sanitary ware. It also provides a brief overview of its objective and the key person of the organization. There is a list of members who are engaged with ICCTAS also mentioned in the report.
A separate section on import and export of ceramic tiles is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.
Drivers and challenges section in the report provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth in the market. An analysis of the section brings forth the key drivers fueling growth in the market. The drivers for the market include real estate boom, rapid urbanization and increasing income, untapped market potential and replacement market.
While the challenges identified, include tough competition from unorganized players, import of cheap tiles from China and rise in power and fuel cost.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asian Granito India Ltd., Euro Ceramics Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd., Nitco Ltd., Orient-Bell Ltd., Regency Ceramics Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Restile Ceramics Ltd., Private Domestic Companies, Regent Granito India Ltd., Romano Tiles Pvt.Ltd., Varmora Granito Pvt.Ltd.
