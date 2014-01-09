New Market Research Report: Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Hong Kong 2013

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Hong Kong 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- This report is a thorough analysis of Hong Kong's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Key Highlights
- In 2012, Hong Kong HNWIs held 39.8% (US$452 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is above the worldwide norm of 20-30%.
- WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings to increase to US$648 billion by 2017, when they will account for 37.3% of total HNWI assets.
- The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 59.6% of the foreign assets of Hong Kong HNWIs.
- It was followed by North America with 18.3%, Europe with 11.8%, Latin and South America with 6.1%, the Middle East with 2.5% and Africa with 1.9%.
- The share of foreign assets that Hong Kong HNWIs allocated to the Asia-Pacific region increased marginally from 57.7% in 2008 to 59.6% in 2012. The allocation is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach 61.8% by 2017, as there is huge potential in emerging economies such as China and India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Hong Kong HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CITIC Bank International, Hang Seng Bank Ltd, Bank of East Asia, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Wing Hang Bank Ltd, Chi Yu Bank, Chong Hing Bank Limited, Dah Sing Bank Ltd, Mevas Bank Ltd, Tai Sang Bank Ltd,
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