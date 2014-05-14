New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Japan 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- This report is a thorough analysis of Japan's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Report Highlights
- In 2013, Japanese HNWIs held 22.8% (US$2 trillion) of their wealth outside of their home country; the worldwide average is 20-30%.
- WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings will increase to US$2.47 trillion by 2018, accounting for 22.3% of the total HNWI assets.
- In 2013, Asia-Pacific accounted for 45.9% of the foreign assets of Japanese HNWIs.
- It was followed by Europe with 39.2%, North America with 8.1%, Central and Southern America with 6.2%, the Middle East with 0.4% and Africa with 0.3%.
- Japanese HNWI allocations to North America decreased sharply compared with other regions during the review period, from 23.8% in 2009 to 8.1% in 2013. North Europe and the Asia-Pacific were considered emerging regions in terms of global investments.
- Over the forecast period, WealthInsight expects HNWIs to increase their level of investment in Europe to 43.9% of foreign HNWI assets by 2018, with investments increasing due to confidence in the European economy following the financial crisis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB, Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Resona Holdings, Bank of Yokohama, Fukuoka Financial Group, Chiba Bank, Hokuhoku Financial Group
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