New Market Research Report: Childrenswear in the Czech Republic

Fast Market Research recommends "Childrenswear in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- 70% of children in the Czech Republic were aged 4-14-years-old and 30% were less than 3-years-old in 2012. The number of girls and boys aged 4-14-years-old increased in 2012 while the number of new born babies further decreased. The difference in the development of different age groups was reflected in the decline of value sales.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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