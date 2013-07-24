New Market Research Report: Childrenswear in Vietnam

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in Vietnam", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- In 2012, Vietnamese childrenswear continued to enjoy a healthy growth of nearly 11% in current retail value; which was only slightly lower compared to the value growth of 2011 despite the economic downturn thanks to several reasons. The first reason was that Vietnam in 2012 retained its position as one of the countries that had the highest birth rate in the world because most Vietnamese believed that 2012 - the year of dragon - was an auspicious year to have children based on tradition.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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