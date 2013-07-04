New Market Research Report: Chile Real Estate Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Chile Real Estate Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Chile has long been one of the jewels in the South American crown in terms of a dynamic economy, abundance of resources and consistent growth. These strong fundamentals and a resilient leasing market make Chile a strong and dependable performer in the commercial real estate sector. Lead indicators suggest that construction and pipeline growth is expected to continue at a strong rate, with industry specific employment ticking up (especially in relation to mining construction jobs) alongside continued growth in residential sales, presenting upside potential to our 2013 forecast. However, given the growth rates in 2012, base effects will likely result in a lower growth figure over the next 12 months, as we anticipate that the rental market will remain flat across all sub-sectors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
With a focus on the principal cities of Santiago and Valdivia, the report covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the dynamic supply and demand landscape: in spite of new supply, absorption rates are generally holding up across the board. In fact, a broader slowdown in pipeline activity spells good news for the leasing market - particularly in the office and retail sub sectors - as new supply decreases and demand remains undampened, the competition for prime space in prime locations may well boost rental rates in the medium term.
Nevertheless, abundant demand and supply is the general trend across all commercial real estate subsectors, and as a result the commercial real estate market is expected to continue to blossom. The country's status as Latin America's most prosperous region has helped it retain stability and caused it to become a target destination for people looking to enter into a more predictable market than the eurozone in particular.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Slovakia Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Ukraine Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Germany Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- United States Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Qatar Real Estate Report Q3 2013