New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "China Information Technology Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- BMI View: China's IT market remains attractive with strong growth prospects resulting from (inter alia) the size of population, rising incomes, relatively low market penetration and a supportive poli tical environment . IT spending growth in China is expected to outperform on a regional and global basis, with a CAGR of 9. 7 % forecast 2014-2018 as IT spending increases as a share of GDP . However, China's IT market is not without its challenges as the pool of first-time buyers diminishes and vendors continue to struggle in the face of ongoing high levels of piracy, cyber security issues and intense competition looking to price-sensitive consumers. BMI believes that t he outlook is positive overall , with the caveats mentioned above.
Headline Expenditure Projections
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- Computer Hardware Sales: CNY532.6bn in 2013 to CNY584.7bn in 2014, +9.8% in local currency terms. The change in consumption mix from desktops and notebooks to cheaper tablets is limiting increases in market value, though unit volume growth continues.
- Software Sales: CNY114bn in 2013 to CNY123bn in 2014, +8.1% in local currency terms. Modernisation initiatives from both the public and private sectors will drive demand for enterprise software, while the process of informatisation among the vast pool of SMEs will also be an area of strong growth.
- IT Services Sales: CNY185.3bn in 2013 to CNY210.8bn in 2014, +13.8% in local currency terms. China is a large outsourcing market and we expect outsourcing activities increasingly to concentrate on high value activities such as software development over the medium term.
Key Trends And Developments
In late 2013 the government announced a series of reforms in several areas of the economy that will take place through the forecast period and on to2020. Major reforms include urbanisation development, strengthening institutions and reform of the one-child policy, all of which are expected to boost growth and increase private sector...
The China Information Technology Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts covering personal computers and software; semi-conductors, memory chips, integrated circuits and general components; the internet and IT solutions. It analyses analyses regulatory changes (licensing, customs and intellectual property protection) and competitive landscapes comparing IT companies by products, sales, market share, investments, projects and expansion strategies.
BMI's China Information Technology Report provides industry professionals and strategists, corporate analysts, IT associations, government departments and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the IT industry in China.
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