New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "China Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others" provides key market data on the China Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within nine market categories - Traditional Wound Management, Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories - Traditional Wound Management, Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Wound Debridement Devices and Automated Suturing Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within nine market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the nine market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Wound Care Management market.
- Key players covered include WuHan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc , Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co., Ltd., Covidien plc , ConvaTec Inc., Paul Hartmann AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the China Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: WuHan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew Plc, Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co., Ltd., Covidien plc, ConvaTec Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Coloplast A/S, 3M Health Care Ltd., Systagenix Wound Management Limited, BSN medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Laboratoires Urgo S.A., Baxter International Inc., ALCARE Co., Ltd., SIGVARIS, Inc., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., ArjoHuntleigh, Ethicon, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Invacare Corporation, Medela AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Stryker Corporation
