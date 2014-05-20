New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Chinese Smartphone Market Development, 1Q 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- As of the fourth quarter of 2013, Chinese mobile phone users totaled around 1.23 billion and user adoption of 3G reached around 34%. Sales volume of smartphones in China arrived at 86.5 million units in the same quarter. The launch of iPhone 5S and 5C had helped Apple increase its market share in China. As for Chinese brands, Huawei saw a considerable growth. This report examines the development of the Chinese smartphone market during the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first quarter of 2014 from the perspectives of telecom operators and branded vendors.
List of Topics
Development of the Chinese mobile communication market, touching on accumulated mobile phone number and 3G user base of three major Chinese telecom operators: China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom
Chinese mobile phone market volume, with shipment breakdowns by branded vendor
Development of smartphone branded vendors including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Huawei, HTC, and Xiaomi, touching on their product strategies targeted for the Chinese market
Profiling the product portfolios of major Chinese smartphone branded vendors, as of the first quarter of 2014
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alibaba, Apple, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Coolpad, Gionee, Gome, HTC, Huawei, JD, Lenovo, Meizu, OPPO, Samsung, Suning, Tianyu, Tmall, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE
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