Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Chocolate confectionery still has a very low base in Iran and this product is not considered a first-choice snack option for the majority of consumers. Consumption of chocolate is mainly limited to children, and adults usually prefer other options like biscuits and cake. However, sales of this category have been growing at a rapid rate during the last decade as a result of better availability and range diversity. However, the difficult economic times and high rate of inflation hampered growth during 2012 and 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Dadash Baradar Co remained the leader in chocolate confectionery with almost one fifth of the value share in 2013. The company, which has more than 50-years? experience in making confectionery, has many well-known brands; among which, Aidin is the most famous brand. The large portfolio of Dadash Baradar Co gives it an opportunity to meet the demands of different social classes and different incomes. The company also benefits from very strong distribution networks which can guarantee availability of the products even in remote areas.
Industry Prospects
The main driver for growth in the coming years is expected to be the low base of this category in Iran, which will result in considerable growth in per capita consumption during the forecast period. This will happen through better distribution of both domestic and multinational brands. However, huge volumes of smuggled chocolate, especially from western borders, will act as a barrier to further expansion of the retail volume, especially for imported products. If the current situation (lack of strong supervision on illicit trade) continues, smuggled products will make it hard for key multinationals to control and support the Iranian chocolate market.
