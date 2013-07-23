New Market Research Report: Chocolate Confectionery in Portugal - a Snapshot (2013)

New Food market report from Mintel: "Chocolate Confectionery in Portugal - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Chocolate Confectionery in Portugal by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers wrapped countlines, tablets, individually wrapped, non- individually wrapped, seasonal and other chocolate confectionery. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Chocolate Confectionery in Portugal is given in tonne and EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Portugal. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chocolate Confectionery in the UK - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Poland - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Finland - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in the US - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Malaysia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Thailand - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Denmark - a Snapshot (2013)
- Chocolate Confectionery in Vietnam - a Snapshot (2013)