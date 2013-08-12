New Market Research Report: Chronix Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Chronix Biomedical, Inc. (Chronix Biomedical) is a healthcare service provider. The company develops and markets DNA-based blood tests that measures breast and prostate cancer. It develops test kits used for the detection and monitoring of chronic diseases in human beings and animals. Chronix Biomedical provides assistance for the development of tests in the areas of breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, brain injuries and concussions, bovine spongiform encephalopathy and chronic fatigue syndrome. The company has research facilities in Brookings, South Dakota and Germany. It partners with South Dakota State University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Gottingen, International Myeloma Foundation and the University of Calgary. Chronix Biomedical is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Chronix Biomedical, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Saladax Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Hycor Biomedical Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Sequenom, Inc. (SQNM) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - Current and Future Players