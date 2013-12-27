New Market Research Report: Cigarettes in Costa Rica

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cigarettes in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The new excise tax and the complementary smoking bans (especially in regards to smoking in most public spaces) imposed by the new tobacco control legislation during the middle of 2012, significantly impacted the volume sales of cigarettes in Costa Rica. In response, the main tobacco companies continued to introduce efforts to mitigate the effects of the current restrictions by offering additional levels of segmentation and product innovation, aiming to add further value to their products and...
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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