New Market Research Report: Cigars in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigars in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- The category is mostly dominated by cigarillos, which are mass products, accounting for a84% volume share. Cigars excluding cigarillos, accounts for the remaining 16%, with standard cigars representing the majority of the category, followed by small cigars and then large cigars. Cuban cigars accounts for 90% of the cigars excluding cigarillos category.
Euromonitor International's Cigars in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Shampoo Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Styling Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Hair Colorants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Luxury Cigars in the United Arab Emirates
- Conditioner Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Facial Care Market in the UAE to 2017
- Perms and Relaxers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in the UAE to 2017
- Tobacco in the United Arab Emirates