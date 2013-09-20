New Market Research Report: Citigroup Inc in Consumer Finance (World)

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Citigroup Inc in Consumer Finance (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Citigroup is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, and is the most geographically diversified of the leading US banks. The bank has 200 million customer accounts across 160 countries. The bank is still rebounding from the financial crisis and pioneered the strategy of dividing operations into core and non-core categories. However, five years into the plan, the bank still holds over a hundred billion dollars in assets to divest, the majority of which are US mortgage loans.
Euromonitor International's Citigroup Inc in Consumer Finance (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Finance industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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