Fast Market Research recommends "Click & Collect UK 2013, Market Sizes and Forecasts by Sector | Verdict Channel Report " from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- We forecast the value of the click & collect market to increase by almost two thirds from 2013 to 2018. Shoppers are increasingly valuing the convenience offered by the service, which is proving to be a competitive advantage for physical retailers with a large store estate.
Scope of this Report
- Understand how big the opportunity for click & collect is in the UK
- Find out which sectors are best suited to click & collect
- Find out the consumer drivers behind click & collect services
- Compare the take up of click & collect via tablets and smartphones
- Includes demographics of click & collect shoppers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The rapid growth of click & collect will be driven by retailers in sectors such as clothing & footwear, electricals and food & grocery developing their click & collect offer, or in some cases introducing it, and by increased consumer awareness.
We forecast clothing & footwear to be the biggest click & collect market in 2013 and 2018, as it offers shoppers an added level of convenience, and makes it easy to order multiple items in one go without having to worry about organising a delivery.
While the benefits of click & collect are clear to consumers and multichannel retailers, as delivery providers and pureplay online retailers continue to improve services, it may not be the panacea that many store chains hope it to be in the longer term.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How fast will click & collect grow in the next five years?
- Which retail sectors are best suited to click & collect?
- Which retailers have been most successful in click & collect? And which have been the least successful?
- Why do consumers choose click & collect over other fulfilment options? And why do others choose not to use click & collect?
- What is the demographic profile of click & collect shoppers?
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