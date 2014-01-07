New Market Research Report: Cloud Infrastructure Management: Companies and Solutions 2013

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Cloud Infrastructure Management: Companies and Solutions 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The cloud infrastructure ecosystem represents a large-scale distributed computing paradigm that is driven by economies of scale in which a pool of abstracted, virtualized, dynamically scalable, managed computing power, storage, platforms, and services are delivered on demand to external customers over the Internet.
This report evaluates cloud management including types of cloud computing models, challenges facing cloud computing, implementation of cloud management, and analysis of key players in cloud management industry.
Companies in Report:
- 3Tera
- Abiquo
- Amazon
- Apache
- Chordian
- Cloud.com
- Convirture
- Dell
- ElasticHosts
- ElasticStack
- Engine Yard
- Enomaly
- Eucalyptus
- Flexiant
- Genstone Systems
- Heroku
- HP
- IBM
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Mulesoft
- Nimbula
- Novell
- OnApp
- Oracle
- Puma
- RackSpace
- RedHat
- Salesforce
- Savvis
- Skyway Software
- Sony
- Sophera
- SpringSoft
- SpringSource
- Trend Micro
- TriCipher
- Ubuntu
- VMWare
- Zimbra Terracotta
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Telecom network operators
- Cloud development companies
- Cloud computing solutions providers
- Cloud management solutions providers
- Telecom and cloud infrastructure providers
- Cloud security, privacy, and identity companies
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