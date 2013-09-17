New Market Research Report: Coffee in Hong Kong, China

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Consumer interest in coffee continued to rise in 2012, with an increasing appreciation of high-quality products. Strong marketing campaigns by off-trade players, particularly by Nestle Hong Kong Ltd for Nespresso, further spurred consumers' interest in having their own coffee pod machines during 2012. This is because coffee pod machines are marketed as lifestyle products that can enhance the quality of life. With this factor, coffee thus experienced positive volume growth in 2012, with fresh...
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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