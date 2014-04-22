New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Coffee in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Growing consumer demand for convenience and hectic lifestyles drove the development of Kazakhstan's coffee drinking culture over the review period, when dynamic retail volume and value sales growth were seen. An increasing number of Kazakhs have studied or lived in the west, which resulted in western trends influencing the country's coffee drinking culture. Foreign residents living and working in Kazakhstan also influenced the development of the country's coffee drinking culture. Furthermore,...
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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