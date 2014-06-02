Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coffee, Tea, Spices and Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Coffee, tea, spices and ready meals market registers 17% CAGR over 2007-2012, driven by household demand. Soups, ready meals and other food products category remains the largest, comprising 76% of total market revenue in 2012. Imports serve 45% of domestic demand in 2012, with Ireland and United Arab Emirates the main import partners. Changing lifestyles, modernisation and rising unit prices to fuel further growth, with increase of 76% predicted over 2013-2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Coffee, Tea, Spices and Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1549. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Coffee, Tea, Spices and Ready Meals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1549 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Condiments and Seasonings, Soups, Ready Meals and Other Food Products, Tea and Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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