New Market Research Report: Colour Cosmetics in Indonesia

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Growing beauty awareness, prompted by globalisation, is encouraging younger consumers to start wearing colour cosmetics. Around a decade ago, female consumers used to wear cosmetics in their 20s. However, now young teenagers are using such products. This is being encouraged by the promotion of beautiful young celebrities wearing makeup in the mass media.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
