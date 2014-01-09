New Market Research Report: Commercial Vehicles in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)

Fast Market Research recommends "Commercial Vehicles in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Commercial Vehicles in Italy by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers light CVs (including vans), trucks (including special purpose vehicles) and passenger service vehicles. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Commercial Vehicles in Italy is given in new registration with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Italy. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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