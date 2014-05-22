New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA in Luxury Goods (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Richemont generates the largest proportion of its sales in luxury jewellery and timepieces. The company, like many players in this category, has been building in-house capacity in anticipation of shifting supply lines in the Swiss watchmaking industry. The company's growth in recent years has been driven in large part by strong Chinese demand. As Chinese demand weakens in the face of a government crackdown on corruption, the company is looking to new markets.
Euromonitor International's Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA in Luxury Goods (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Luxury Goods industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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