New Internet market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Computex 2013 Observation Highlights: Home Networking Devices & Applications"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- At Computex 2013, multimedia applications remained the focal area of home networking devices, particularly Android STBs. In order to create product diversification, vendors have developed proprietary application software and services. After the launch of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Miracast, it is observed that Miracast-supported devices flourished at this year's Computex. Meanwhile, as home networking applications become more personalized, the increasing popularity of NFC-enabled smartphones is expected to broaden the range of home networking devices and applications. This report profiles the home networking products demonstrated at Computex 2013, and probes the development trends in the industry.
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List of Topics
Development of Android STBs, touching on vendors' product diversification strategies
Miracast-supported products observed at Computex 2013, including those launched by leading chip makers and OS developers
NFC technology and its impact on the future development of home networking devices and applications
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Actiontec, Broadcom, Cideko, Coship, Honeywld, HTC, Intel, Lenovo, LG, MediaTek, Netgear, Nokia, OMIMO, Ovomedia, Qno Technology, Realtek, Samsung, Sony, Soundwin
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