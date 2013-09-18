New Market Research Report: Computex 2013 Observation Highlights: Server System

New Computer Technology market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Computex 2013 Observation Highlights: Server System"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- At Computex Taipei 2013 held at TWTC (Taipei World Trade Center) Exhibition Hall 1 and 3, TICC (Taipei International Convention Center), and Nangang Exhibition Hall, ARM-based servers were highly appealing among all server products demonstrated at the event. With a landslide victory in the mobile device market, ARM architecture has successfully made a comeback to the server market that has long been dominated by x86 architecture. Higher power efficiency, a smaller footprint, and a lower total cost have put ARM-based servers at an advantage amid surging energy costs and raising awareness on environmental protection. Intel's new architecture and Taiwanese branded vendors' strategies also attracted much attention. This report profiles exhibitors' products and technologies and analyzes their impact on the future server product development.
List of Topics
Key development highlights observed at the Computex 2013, touching on branded vendors' new product positioning strategies for server products
Key development of new ARM and x86 architecture chipsets, examining their advantages and shortcomings
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aaeon, Amazon, ARM, ASUS, Calxeda, Chenbro Micom, Facebook, Foxconn, FSP, Gigabyte, HP, In Win, Intel, MSI, Rackspace, Supermicro, Zippy
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